Annie M. Foley, 81

Annie M. (McDonnell) Foley, age 81, of Braintree, died peacefully, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Annie was born in Tonroe Mill, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon, Ireland, to the late Michael and Kathleen (O’Grady) McDonnell. She was raised and educated there, and completed nursing school at the Calderstones Hospital in Lancashire, England. In 1964, at the age of twenty-four, she immigrated to the United States, first settling in White Plains, N.Y.

She had lived in Braintree for the past forty-three years, previously in Quincy for several years.

As a young woman, Annie worked for the Gillette Company. She was primarily a homemaker who was devoted to her family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Annie was a former member of the Irish Cultural Centre of New England in Canton. A creative person, she was talented at sewing and knitting, and also enjoyed cooking and baking. She enjoyed traveling to Ireland to visit relatives and friends. Annie often remarked, “Life is my favorite adventure.”

Beloved wife for fifty-two years of Maurice J. Foley. Devoted mother of Thomas Foley, former Deputy Sheriff, Norfolk County, Michael Foley, QPD and his wife Jennifer, and Paul Foley, QPD. Loving grandmother of Aaleeah, Ashton, Patrick, Bridget, Colin, and Ryan.

One of seven siblings, she was the dear sister of Michael McDonnell, Sean McDonnell, Thomas McDonnell, Catherine Finnegan, Mary Frances McDonnell, and the late Eamonn McDonnell. Annie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, August 30, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 31, at 10:30 a.m. Annie’s interment at Blue Hill Cemetery will take place privately at a later date.

