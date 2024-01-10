Annmarie O’Toole, born August 19, 1951, left us on January 4, 2024, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. She is survived by her beloved children, Ian Dower, Aidan Rolfe, and Stacy Rolfe. Annmarie was predeceased by her late husband, Jack Rolfe, and her parents, Edward and Mary (Byrne) O’Toole.

Annmarie was a passionate animal lover, with a special place in her heart for her cherished cat, Tony Soprano. Her vibrant spirit, coupled with her great sense of humor, brought joy to all who knew her. She deeply loved her children and friends, always cherishing the moments spent together.

A fervent hockey enthusiast, Annmarie was a loyal fan of the Bruins, sharing in the highs and lows of each season with fellow fans and family alike.

Annmarie’s legacy of love, laughter, and passion for life will forever remain in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

Visiting hours will be held at the Hamel & Lydon Funeral Home at 650 Hancock St., Quincy on Saturday, January 13, 2024 from 4pm to 7pm. Burial services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to no-kill Gifford Cat Shelter in Brighton in Annmarie’s memory. Www.giffordcatshelter.org.