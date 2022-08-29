Annual Walk Of Hope Sept. 10 For ALS Research

Teams are signing up for the 21st annual Walk of Hope for ALS, a 3.5-mile walk around Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield to benefit The Angel Fund for ALS Research. The Walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 and begins with registration at 9 a.m. followed by the start of the walk at 11 a.m. The release of doves for those living with ALS and those who have lost their courageous to the disease will be held prior to the start of the walk.

The Angel Fund for ALS Research is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting ALS research at UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester. ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive, always fatal neuromuscular disease which leads to muscle weakness and as it progresses, results in total paralysis and the inability to speak and swallow while the mind and senses remain intact.

Walkers of all abilities are encouraged to participate as individuals or as a team. To register as a walker or to register a team, log-on to The Angel Fund website at www.theangelfund.org or call the organization at 781-245-7070.

In addition to the walk around Lake Quannapowitt, the event includes activities and refreshments for all walkers. Dunkin’, Kings Dining and Entertainment of Lynnfield and Charlie’s on Main are among those who will provide refreshments for registered walkers.

The Angel Fund will also honor those who have ALS and those who have lost their battle with the disease with the Faces of ALS walkway. Any participating team or individual who would like to honor a loved one with a sign can do so by emailing the photo to theangelfundals@gmail.com.

Donations to the Angel Fund for ALS Research can also be made online, or can be sent to The Angel Fund, 649 Main Street, Wakefield, MA 01880. All donations should be made payable to The Angel Fund for ALS Research. To assist its walkers, The Angel Fund for ALS Research has joined Frontstream.com which enables them to create their own webpage to raise money online. Registered walkers can create their page at https://secure.frontstream.com/walk-of-hope-for-als.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Information about sponsorship opportunities can also be obtained on the website, theangelfund.org, or by calling 781-245-7070.