Another NQ-Q Thanksgiving Classic: Raiders Come From Behind To Defeat Presidents, 15-12 November 25, 2021 NORTH QUINCY junior wide receiver Nate Caldwell splits two Quincy defenders as he hauls in a 10-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cooper Hansen late in the fourth quarter that proved to be the winning points as the Raiders defeated the Presidents, 15-12 in the 89th city football championship Thanksgiving Day at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Defending for Quincy are junior Jacey Ham (left #5) and senior Jarod Walker (#1). The Raiders held off a late Presidents’ scoring opportunity with 20 seconds left in the game to seal the victory. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth QUINCY SENIOR tight end Clayton Corley catches one of two touchdown passes from senior quarterback Drew Boretti in the third quarter. The Presidents led much of the way but the Raiders scored a late touchdown to give North Quincy the win in the 89th city football championship at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thanksgiving Day. The series record now stands Quincy 48 wins, North Quincy 36 wins and 5 ties. Thursday’s game marked the first Thanksgiving Day match-up between the two rival high schools in two years. The 2020 game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game was held April 11 and North Quincy also won that game, 21-0. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth NORTH QUINCY senior running back Matt Craig gains some yards on the ground as Quincy senior Jarod Walker moves in for the tackle. Looking on from left to right are North Quincy’s Hunter MacIsaac and Nate Caldwell and Quincy’s Brendan Regan (#83) and Ruben Charles (#4). Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth CITY FOOTBALL CHAMPS – North Quincy Raiders celebrate with the city football championship trophy after it was presented to the team by Quincy School Supt. Kevin Mulvey following the team’s 15-12 win over the Quincy Presidents in the 89th city football championship Thanksgiving Day at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth RAIDER NATION – football players, coaches and cheerleaders celebrate the team’s dramatic come-from-behind 15-12 win over the Quincy Presidents at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth ALL SMILES after North Quincy’s 15-12 win over Quincy are Raiders Colm Geary (left, #88) and Brendan Baker (right #66) who hold the city football championship trophy. More coverage of the 89th football championship in next week’s Quincy Sun. Share this!