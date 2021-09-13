Anthony A. Iavicoli, 87

Anthony A. “Tony” Iavicoli, age 87, of Quincy, formerly of East Boston, died peacefully, Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Born in East Boston, to the late George and Rose (Bernardinelli) Iavicoli, he was raised there and was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1951. He earned an Associate’s degree from the former Newbury College. Anthony had lived in Quincy for over sixty years.

He was proud to have served in the United States Army during the 1950s.

Anthony worked as a pipefitter for the Bethlehem Steel Company at the former Fore River Shipyard in Quincy. He also worked for General Motors for over twenty-five years and was a member of United Auto Workers, Local 422.

He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and enthusiastically supporting his Boston sports teams. He was also an active member of the Quincy Sons of Italy.

Most of all, he was dedicated to his loving wife, Lorrice (Teebagy) Iavicoli, to whom he was married for 62 years.

Devoted father of George Iavicoli and his wife Shireen of Wellesley, Donna M. Butler and her husband William of Doylestown, Penn., Anthony L. Iavicoli and his wife Maria of Garrison, N.Y., Joyce R. Higgins and her husband John of Norwood, Gail M. Glatiotis and her husband James of Groton, and Jeanette A. Iavicoli of Quincy.

Cherished grandfather of Nicole, Bill, Matt and Chrissy Butler; Lauren, Megan, Jack and Julia Higgins; Rachel Iavicoli; and Dan and Emily Glatiotis.

Anthony is survived by his sister Rita Pelosi of Saugus, his sister Georgia Devine and her husband Paul of Woburn, and his sisters-in-law Jeannette Teebagy and Olga Teebagy. Anthony is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, September 16, from 5 – 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, September 17, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, at Mount Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony’s memory may be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, FDR Station, P.O. Box 220, New York, NY 10150 or alzinfo.org.