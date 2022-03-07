Anthony J. DiNardo, 92

Anthony J. “Dinny” DiNardo, Lieutenant, Quincy Fire Department, Retired, age 92, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham. He had enjoyed his time and friendships at the Allerton House in Weymouth.

Anthony was born in Quincy, to the late Antonio and Hilda (Stracco) DiNardo, and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1948.

He was appointed to the Quincy Fire Department on September 6, 1958 and was promoted to Lieutenant on April 19, 1975. He served most of his career with Ladder 1 at Headquarters and retired on Jan. 31, 1995, after thirty-seven years of service. He was a member of Local 794. He had also worked part-time for the Quincy Shade & Screen Company for twenty years and as a young man had worked at the former Fore River Shipyard for several years as a graduate apprentice.

Dinny served in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier, U.S.S. Philippine Sea, CV-47, during the Korean conflict. He was a former member of the Cyril P. Morrisette American Legion Post #294 in Quincy.

As a young man, he was a volunteer youth baseball coach with the Q.P.D. Babe Ruth team and the former Saint John’s Church Baseball and Basketball Leagues. He was an avid Boston sports fan.

Proud of his Italian heritage, Dinny was an over sixty-year member of the Torrei dei Passeri Social Club in Quincy.

Most of all, he was dedicated to his family and especially proud of his cherished grandchildren, supporting all their activies and accomplishments.

Beloved husband of the late Marie A. (Lopez) DiNardo.

Devoted father of John A. DiNardo and his wife Jane of Germantown, Md., Gary R. DiNardo of Quincy, Karen M. Keefe and her husband James of Plymouth.

Loving grandfather of John DiNardo, Jr. and his fiancée Kelly, Christine and Briana DiNardo, Anthony, James and Brennan Keefe.

Dear brother of Emilio A. “Sonny” DiNardo of Quincy. Dinny is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Thursday, March 10, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy, on Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Dinny’s memory may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238.

