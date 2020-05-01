Anthony J. Donatella

Anthony J. “Tony” Donatella of Quincy passed away April 28, 2020.

Tony was a firefighter on the Boston Fire Department and retired after 34 years of dedicated service. He was highly respected by those who worked alongside him and throughout Boston Fire. As described by his peers, Tony was relentless and driven in his pursuit to get the job done and helped motivate others to do the same. He was extremely hard working.

If he wasn’t on duty at the firehouse, you could find him working his second job repairing cars and restoring old ones, a hobby he most enjoyed. Tony also served for the U.S. Army in Korea between 1963-1965 and was awarded badges for sharpshooting, basic MSL and good conduct. He was a mentor to many, mainly to his daughter Paula and his son Anthony. Throughout his lifetime, those who knew Tony have always had kind words or a fond memory to share. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Son of the late Antonio and Angelina (Cocozza) Donatella. Beloved husband of 58 years to Patricia (Jansky) Donatella of Quincy. Loving father of Paula Fortin and her husband Robert of Hingham and Anthony Donatella and his wife Laurie of Somerset. Cherished brother of Mary Bertucelli of Florida, Uncle to Anthony Bertucelli and Angela Szehner. Devoted “Papa” of Zachary and Isabella Fortin, and Brendan, Julia, and Nicholas Donatella.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may made be in Tony’s name to the Boston Fire Department Relief Fund, 115 Southampton St., Boston, MA 02188.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.