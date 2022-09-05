Anthony J. ‘Tony’ Viapiano, 78

Anthony J. “Tony” Viapiano, age 78, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died suddenly and peacefully, Saturday, September 3, 2022, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of his loving family.

Anthony was born in Quincy, to the late Joseph and Mary (Massaro) Viapiano. Raised and educated there, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1961, and attended Northeastern University.

Tony was proud to have served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era.

He was employed in property management with The Grossman Companies, Inc. for thirty years, and had been retired for many years.

Tony was a member of the Torre Dei Passeri Social Club in Quincy. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking. Most of all, he was devoted to his family, actively supporting their activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for fifty-three years of Kathleen J. (Olsen) Viapiano.

Devoted father of Anthony J. Viapiano, Jr. and his wife Kimberly Shubrooks of Burlington, John J. Viapiano and his wife Amy Ho of Hingham.

Loving grandfather of Joseph, Aidan, and Emmie Viapiano.

One of four siblings, he was the dear brother of Vincent Viapiano and his wife Carol of The Villages, Fla., and was predeceased by Patricia Vaillancourt and Isabel Cox.

Tony is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, September 7, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, September 8, at 10:30 a.m., with military honors to follow.

For those who wish, donations in Tony’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

