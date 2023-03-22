Anthony L. Fratolillo, 71

Anthony Leonard Fratolillo, of Quincy, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the CareOne at Weymouth. He was 71.

Born in Boston on July 8, 1951, he was a son of the late Joseph and Edith (Armstrong) Fratolillo. Anthony was raised in Houghs Neck and attended local schools. He knew all the Quincy Police Officers and could always be found listening to his police scanner. Anthony loved all the mainstream 70’s and 80’s television programs. Through the years, he collected the DVD series for all his favorite shows.

Anthony was very social, intelligent, kind, and honest. His family meant more than anything to him and he was proud of all his nieces and nephews. Anthony will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Anthony was the devoted brother of John F. Fratolillo and his wife Marion of Medfield, James C. Fratolillo and his wife Diane of Quincy, the late Joseph A. Fratolillo, the late Thomas M. Fratolillo, and the late Daniel D. Fratolillo. Anthony is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visitation on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 9:30-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Anthony’s funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Anthony’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

