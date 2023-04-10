Anthony M. Cascarano, 39

Anthony M. Cascarano, age 39, a longtime resident of Randolph, died peacefully, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Anthony was born in Dorchester. Raised and educated in Randolph, he was a graduate of Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in South Easton. He lived in Hull for the past two years, previously in Randolph for most of his life.

Anthony was employed as a financial service representative at the Quincy Credit Union for over ten years. He enjoyed his time there and the relationships that he fostered with colleagues and clients. He was also proud to be a notary public in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Anthony was a gregarious person who enjoyed interacting with people. He had a special relationship with his late grandmother. He was proud of his Italian heritage. Anthony also enjoyed cooking and loved the holidays, especially Easter, when he would wish “Buona Pasqua” to family and friends.

Beloved son of Lisa M. Cascarano and her fiancé Mark E. Nelson of Bridgewater.

Devoted brother of Jonathon D. Cascarano and his wife Jordan of Worcester.

Nephew and godson of Mark F. Cascarano and his wife Tammy of Randolph.

Anthony is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Dear grandson of the late Emily F. “Lee” (Swan) and Francis N. “Frank” Cascarano. Dear surrogate grandson of John Repice of Pembroke.

At the request of the family, funeral arrangements were private.

For those who wish, donations in Anthony’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

