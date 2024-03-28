Antoinette M. Magee, 74

Antoinette M. “Toni” Magee, a longtime resident of Quincy and Weymouth, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2024. She was 74 years old.

She was born in Brockton on August 16, 1949, and was the daughter to the late Florence (Urciuoli) and Samuel Pellicane. Toni was raised in her family home in Quincy. She graduated from Quincy High School and worked at the Quincy City Hospital in the operating room for several years. She always had a love for caring for people, so she attended Quincy Jr. College where she earned her LPN in Nursing. This was the beginning of her 40-year career as a nurse. She worked at Brigham and Women in Boston and several nursing homes through-out the South Shore, finishing her career at the Colonial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she retired.

Toni lived for her family. Her favorite thing to do was being in the hockey rink cheering on her granddaughters. She was their biggest cheerleader. Hockey was one of her favorite pastimes, she knew the game and if she didn’t agree with a call, she would let you know. Her other passion was baking, and everyone was able to reap the benefits of this as she was constantly delivering her “goods” to friends, family, and to her favorite firefighters.

Toni was the devoted mother to her son Richard Smith and his wife Kristine of Abington. Loving sister to the departed Marie Conlin and survived by her sisters Judy Brown and her husband Terry of Weymouth, and Sandi Pellicane of Rockland. Toni was the adoring grandmother to Emily, Mackenzie, and Madison. And the former husband of the departed Stephen Magee. Toni was blessed with many nieces, nephews and all her other “grandchildren” who passionately called her Nana Toni or Nana Gee.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, April 3rd, from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Thursday, April 4th, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Toni may be made to the Massachusetts Fallen Firefighters Memorial. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.