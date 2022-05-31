Antoinette McCarthy, 68

Antoinette “Toni” McCarthy, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 29, 2022, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was 68.

Toni was born in Boston to the late Leo P. Nunnari and Anna M. “Mary” (Robilotto) and raised in the Wollaston area of Quincy. After graduating from North Quincy High School, she started working at AT&T. After leaving the workforce to be a stay-at-home mom, she then started working in banking as a teller at US Trust. Toni ended her career in 2009 when she retired from the account collections department at Bank of America.

In the last decade of her life, Toni became a homebody but that didn’t stop her from having fun. All throughout her life she enjoyed eating dinners out, spending time with family and the occasional trip to Las Vegas. She had an excellent sense of humor which made for great company.

Beloved mother of Michelle McCarthy and her wife Margaret Peachy of Roslindale and Izzy McCarthy and her partner Cory Cadima of Denver, CO. Loving sister of Jean Peachey and her husband James, and Lisa Nunnari and her partner Thomas Snow. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including grand nieces and nephews.

Toni is predeceased by her sister Ann-Marie Nunnari and brother Thomas Nunnari.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Toni may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611.

Please see Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.