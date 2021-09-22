Anton D. “Tony” Pepgjonaj, 72

Anton D. “Tony” Pepgjonaj, age 72, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Anton was born in Pistula, Montenegro, where he was raised and educated. He lived briefly in Italy before immigrating to the United States in 1968. Anton lived in Dorchester for twenty-one years and in Quincy for the past thirty-two years.

Tony was a well-known South Shore bartender, having worked for over thirty years at the former Raffael’s Restaurant in Quincy. Most recently, he had worked at Raffael’s Hingham at the South Shore Country Club.

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time at his “ranch” in upstate New York.

Most of all, Anton was devoted to his family, especially his children and grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for fifty-one years of Nusha (Zadrima) Pepgjonaj.

Devoted father of Anna Pepgjonaj of Braintree, David Pepgjonaj and his wife Sandra of Rockland, George A. Pepgjonaj and Courtney of Quincy.

Loving grandfather of George Zadrima, Lena and Anthony Pepgjonaj.

One of three siblings, Anton was the dear brother of Sr. Jacinta, a Franciscan Sister, of Montenegro, and predeceased by his sister, Dila.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, September 26, from 3 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, September 27, at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.