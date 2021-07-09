Antonette DiBona, 90

Antonette “Ann” (Gentile) DiBona, age 90, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Sunday, July 4, 2021 at the John Adams HealthCare Center in Quincy, in the comfort of her loving family.

Antonette was born in Quincy, to the late Antonio and Marguerita (Sincorde) Gentile. She was raised and educated in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School.

She was a homemaker but as a young woman had worked at the former Cumming’s clothing store in Quincy Center.

Ann loved cooking, knitting, and reading but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was especially proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for sixty-two years of the late Daniel DiBona. Devoted mother of Diane M. Speranzo and her husband Richard of Quincy, Daniel W. DiBona and his wife Andreina of Plymouth.

Loving grandmother of Dina McHugh and her husband Thomas, Keri Luggelle and her husband William, Francesca Quintero and her husband Sebastian, and Anthony DiBona. Cherished great grandmother of TJ McHugh, Zachary and Zoe Luggelle, Luca and Giuliana Quintero.

Ann was the youngest and last of six siblings and was predeceased by Richard Gentile, Violet DiTommaso, Margaret Page, Edward Gentile, Q.P.D., Ret., and Mary Gothage. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services and interment were private.

For those who wish, donations in Ann’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers, Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.