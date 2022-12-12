Antonino “Tony” Parlavecchio, 82

Antonino “Tony” Parlavecchio, age 82, of Braintree, died peacefully, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Tony was born in San Cono, (Tripi), Sicily, to the late Giuseppe and Agostina (Agati) Parlavecchio. He immigrated to the United States in 1958, arriving in Quincy. He lived in Braintree for the past fifty-three years, previously in Quincy.

As a young man, he earned an associate degree in business and became a well-known Quincy hairdresser. He was the co-owner of Designer Hair Company by South Shore Barber in Quincy Center and was also a South Shore real estate proprietor and manager, both for over fifty years.

Tony was proud of his Italian heritage and loved to travel, taking annual trips to Italy where he and his wife, Maria, relished the Italian food and wine. They also enjoyed winter vacations to the Caribbean.

He enjoyed golf and was a member of the Wollaston Golf Club in Milton, where he made many lasting friendships. Tony was an avid gardener and loved the company of his family and friends.

Most of all, Tony was devoted to his family, especially his cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for forty-nine years of Maria R. (Chiofalo) Parlavecchio.

Devoted father of Joseph A. Parlavecchio and his wife Olivia of Milton, Tina C. Attachi and her husband Michael of Braintree, and Maria F. Deering and her husband Paul of Hingham.

Loving Nonno of Nora, Audrey, Antonio James “AJ”, Luca, Valentina, Alessandro, and Leonardo.

Dear brother of Carmela “Nina” Boncaldo and her husband Frank of Braintree.

Tony is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree, on Thursday, December 15, at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Tony’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.