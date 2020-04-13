Antonio E. Colantonio

Antonio Peter Colantonio of North Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died April 7, 2020.

Antonio proudly served in the U.S. Army and went on to have a long successful career as a carpenter with Local #33. He was an avid New England sports fan and a skilled gardener. He had a great smile and a joyful, infectious personality. He will be deeply missed by his close friends at The Sand Trap.

Beloved husband of the late Donna (Palmieri) Colantonio. Devoted father of Tammy Galotti of Quincy, Deb Coull and her husband Frank of Weymouth and Antonio Colantonio of Weymouth. Cherished grandfather of 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Loving brother of Pat Colantonio of Dedham, Mary Chambers of Rockland, Loretta King of Plympton, Teresa Spencer of Weymouth, Lucy Palmieri of Norwell, the late Anna Caradonna and the late Joseph Colantonio. Longtime friend of Edie Shanks of Hanover. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Donations in memory of Antonio may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were made by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth.