Antonio Iacovangelo, 92

Antonio Iacovangelo, age 92, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, June 13, 2024 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of his loving wife, Giovanna.

Antonio was born in Manfredonia, Province of Foggia, Italy, to the late Lorenzo and Caterina (Palumbo) Iacovangelo. He was raised and educated there. Antonio immigrated to the United States in 1971, arriving in Quincy, and had lived in Quincy ever since.

He worked for many years as a laborer with Laborers Local Union 133.

Antonio was a member of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy.

Beloved husband for sixty-one years of M. Giovanna (Volpe) Iacovangelo.

Devoted father of the late Caterina Iacovangelo.

The last of five siblings, he was the dear brother of the late Pasquale Iacovangelo, Tomasina Lauriola, Michele Iacovangelo, and Matteo Iacovangelo.

Antonio is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, June 19, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Tuesday, June 18, from 4 – 7 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

To leave the Iacovangelo family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.