Antonio V. Marinilli, 58

Antonio Vito “Tony” Marinilli, age 58, of Quincy, formerly of Norwell, died peacefully, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in the comfort of his loving family.

Antonio was born in Sulmona, Italy, and lived in Casale di Cocullo, L’Aquila, Abruzzo, Italy before immigrating to the United States as a child in 1966. He was raised and educated in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1979, where he was a member of the football team. He earned a civil engineering degree from Northeastern University in 1984. Tony had lived in Quincy for most of his life, and several years in Norwell.

Tony was a self-employed general contractor and entrepreneur. He was the well-known owner of the Marinilli Company and had built many residential homes throughout the South Shore, including Plymouth, Scituate and on Cape Cod.

Tony was dedicated to his family and loved taking his sons hiking in the Blue Hills and in New Hampshire, as well as trips to various museums. He supported all their many activities and was proud of their accomplishments.

Devoted father of Anthony J. Marinilli and Joseph N. Marinilli, both of Norwell. Loving partner of Maureen A. O’Donnell of South Boston. Beloved son of Ettore and Claudia G. (Marinilli) Marinilli of Quincy. Dear brother of Sofia Bulman and her husband Eric of Hanover, Debra Forte and her husband Robert of Walpole. Cherished uncle of Michael, Matthew, Vanessa and Melissa Bulman, Stella and Emma Forte. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins, both here and in Italy. Former husband of Ellen (McGuire) Marinilli of Norwell.

Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Monday, March 2, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Sunday 2 – 6 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Tony’s memory may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458.

