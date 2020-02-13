Antonio V. Mortel, 72, of Quincy, died Wednesday February 12, 2020.

Born in Balayan Batangas, Philippines, he was a son of the late Vicente Mortel and Susanna (Villanueva). Mr. Mortel was raised and educated in the Philippines and immigrated to the United States with his family in 1996. He was employed with the Liberty Hotel in Boston for many years. Mr. Mortel loved music, and the greatest joys in his life came from time spent with his family.

He was the beloved husband of 50 years of Catalina (Villarosa) Mortel of Quincy, and the devoted father of Glenda Feliciano and her husband Dante of Quincy, and Harold Mortel and his wife Nina Lyn of Quincy. He was the proud grandfather of Alex, DJ, Daniel, Nikko, Jerald, and Haiden. Additionally, he leaves his beloved canine friend, Topanga.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Services from the funeral home on Monday at 9:30 AM prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Cremation will follow.

