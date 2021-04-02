April 10 Rally in Solidarity with the Pan-Asian Community

Quincy community members will be gathering at Quincy City Hall for a Stand Up, Speak Out! Pan-Asian Solidarity Rally.

The rally will be held on Saturday, April 10, at 1 p.m.

This event will elevate the voices of our Asian communities and feature a mixed lineup of speakers and performers. This is an opportunity for us to unite as a community to show concern and compassion for our Asian neighbors and also highlight the ways structural racism doesn’t just harm black and brown bodies – white supremacy, when left unchecked, causes harm to all marginalized communities.

Over 30 percent of our Quincy neighbors are part of the Pan-Asian community. Quincy is home to the second largest population of Asian Americans in Massachusetts, after Boston, and has the largest concentration of Asians in Massachusetts as a percentage of the overall city population. Our Asian neighbors have been impacted by the rise in anti-Asian hate.

However, anti-Asian hate and xenophobia are not new. As noted by Feda Eid, an organizer for the rally, “We are gathering to make our voices heard against all forms of hate in Quincy, including systemic and institutionalized violence against the Asian community. We acknowledge the pain and grief from continued violent assaults on the AAPI communities that has been compounded by racist rhetoric during the Covid-19 pandemic but also recognize that this violence has been ongoing and is deeply rooted in the history of America.”

The purpose of this rally is to unite as a community to stand in solidarity against anti-Asian hate and send a message to local leaders that anti-Asian hate is another dimension of systemic racism and requires structural solutions.

“Asian Americans everywhere have been grappling with the recent surge in racist attacks and pushing for wider recognition of their long history of marginalization,” notes Albert Lee, an organizer with Quincy for Transformative Change, “Now is a pivotal moment to lift the voices of our Asian community members, to acknowledge their unique experiences here and the challenges that they’re currently facing. I invite everyone, regardless of background, to come and support our Asian neighbors and help make Quincy a more equitable place for everyone.”