Archeological Project Begins Sept. 27 At Dorothy Quincy Homestead

By Martha Curtis O’Connell

Beginning Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 8, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in The Commonwealth of Massachusetts (NSCDA-MA) will sponsor a locational archaeological survey and site examination project on the Dorothy Quincy Homestead grounds to identify any remains of the c. 1635 Edmund Quincy I house.

The main purpose of the investigation will be to locate, identify, and – to the extent possible – evaluate and preserve any potentially significant archaeological resources.

With funding from The City of Quincy Community Preservation Fund, the archaeological expertise of The Public Archaeology Laboratory, Inc. (PAL) and support from the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), PAL professionals will perform the fieldwork (Monday-Friday) during the two week period, analyze their findings, and deliver a formal technical report that will address the entire property. The NSCDA- MA will then have a planning document to help anticipate and manage archaeological resources in advance of future ground-disturbing projects on the property.

No formal events will be held onsite during the excavation period due to concerns of COVID-19; however, the Homestead grounds are open daily to the public. The NSCDA-MA intends to publicize the project with the objectives of bringing public awareness as well as financial support and future increased tourism to the Homestead.

The Dorothy Quincy Homestead, located at the corner of Butler Road and Hancock Street, was purchased in 1904 by the NSCDA-MA. The grounds and buildings are owned by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) and operated in cooperation with NSCDA-MA in a public-private partnership. Only dogs on leash are allowed on the property per DCR.