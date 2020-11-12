Ardes L. Burnes, 90

Ardes L. (Lockhart) Burnes, 90, of Quincy, formerly of Framingham and Stamford, Conn., died peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham.

Born in Caribou, Maine on Aug. 8, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Harley A. and Gladys (Ditson) Lockhart.

Ardes was a pioneer of her generation. She was raised on a farm in northern Maine and had a thirst for knowledge and education at an early age. She graduated valedictorian of her high school class and went on to pursue her college degree, attending Colby College and graduating with a BA from Boston University, Phi Beta Kappa in 1951.

From there, she raised her family, traveled, had a career in teaching, and was a director of public relations for two Christian publishing houses before deciding in her early 60s to pursue her master’s in social work. She graduated with an MSW from Southern Connecticut University and went on to earn her LICSW in the field. She spent the latter part of her career working with families as a social worker for Mount Auburn Hospital and Stoughton Hospital until her retirement in her early 80s.

Ardes was the devoted mother of Anne L. Czerkawski and her husband Charles of Cohasset and Charles “Chip” Linscott and his wife Diane of Pembroke. She was the loving grandmother of four grandchildren; John Linscott and Heather Julius of Port Charlotte, FL, Charles and Daniel Czerkawski, of Cohasset, and the loving great grandmother of three. Ardes was the dear sister of Natalie Beveridge of Maine, the late Evelyn Hurlburt and the late Charles Lockhart. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends and was a long time member of the Quincy Point Congregational Church.

Ardes’ memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ardes’ name may be sent to the Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043.

