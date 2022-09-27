Aristeo Castillo, 82

Aristeo Castillo, known as “Cas” to family and friends, a former proofreader for advertisements and magazines for almost 30 years and later a postal carrier for 10, passed away September 25, 2022 following a lengthy illness and more emergent stay in the hospital. He was 82 years old.

Cas was born in 1940 in Clint, Texas, the 5th of 9 children. After spending his early years at Sisters of Charity Orphanage in El Paso, Texas, Cas was sent to live at Boys Town in Nebraska in 1952. Cas spoke with fondness of his time at Boys Town including touring the country singing in the famous Boys Town Choir. At eighteen, he joined the Army where he was based in Germany. While there he was also able to visit Switzerland and Italy, these years abroad left a lasting impression on him and often spoke of his time there. Upon his return to the Boston area, Cas met his now ex-wife, Mary Reilly, where he decided to stay to raise a family.

Throughout his entire life, Cas was an avid sports enthusiast. He enjoyed watching and discussing strategies, and reminiscing about his games from his youth. He played basketball and ran track in his younger years and later enjoyed playing racquetball. He eventually moved on to enthusiastically coaching many different sports including basketball and softball. To family and friends, he is remembered for his terrific laugh, his generosity and sense of humor. In his later years, he was dedicated to watching Jeopardy every evening, reading a good book and his humorous quest for that big winning scratch ticket.

Cas is survived by his children, Mary A. (Castillo) Grussgott and her husband Daniel L. Grussgott of Providence, RI and Denise E. (Castillo) Brereton and her husband Richard S. Brereton, Jr. of Mendon, MA. Cas was also the very proud grandfather of Julia E. Brereton and Tyler R. Brereton of Mendon, MA. Above all else, Cas loved all his family members near and far with all his heart.

In accordance with his wishes, a simple memorial service will be held at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02170 on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 1:00pm. Family and friends are invited to attend.

Remembrances may be made in his name to Boys Town, Nebraska, https://support.boystown.org/.