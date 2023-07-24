Arlene F. Roberts, 81

Arlene Frances (Fisher) Roberts, age 81, of Clinton, died peacefully, Thursday, July 20, 2023 at UMass Memorial HealthAlliance – Clinton Hospital, in the comfort of her loving family.

Arlene was born in Boston, to the late Robert O. and Louise E. (Bonome) Fisher. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School. She later earned an Associate degree.

She lived in Clinton for six years, previously in Duxbury for ten years, and earlier in Weymouth and Braintree.

Arlene was the well-known owner and operator of The American Indian Store, selling Native American jewelry, arts, and crafts, at locations in Quincy, Hanover, and Plymouth. Prior to that, she was employed as a dental assistant, working in the Randolph office of Dr. Milton Glassman for many years.

Arlene enjoyed playing the piano. She also had a passion for gardening and was very active in the landscaping committee while living at Arbor Glen in Stow.

Beloved wife for fifty-seven years of Norman L. Roberts.Dear sister of the late Robert O. Fisher, the late Joanne L. Stohl and her surviving husband James of Milton, formerly of Weymouth.

Arlene is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and their families.

Memorial Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, July 28, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial Visitation prior to the service from 10 – 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.