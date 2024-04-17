Arlene G. Doherty, 91

Arlene G. Doherty (nee Smith), 91 of Rockland (formerly of Dorchester) passed away on April 11, 2024 after a short illness.

Arlene was born on 11/24/1932 to Charles Smith and Grace Seale in Quincy, MA. She graduated from Quincy H.S. in 1952.

Arlene survives her husband, Arthur D. Doherty, who passed in 1980. She is survived by her sister, Loise Snowden of New Brunswick, Canada, her daughter, Teresa, son Charles and wife Patti Jo and their children Elyse and Adoh, son Steven and wife Tammy and their two sons John and Kyle.

Arlene was a long-time USPS employee until cancer forced her to retire in 2002 at age 70. Thereafter, she enjoyed spending time with her family and pets and reading. Her love of pandas was second only to her love of Boston sports, of which she was an avid fan,

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ASPCA or a veteran’s organization. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.