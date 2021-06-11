Arlene M. Ryan, 87

Arlene Mary (Kelly) Ryan, 87, of Rockland, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Seasons Hospice in Milton.

Born in Boston on September 10, 1933, she was raised in Milton and was the daughter of the late James F. and Mary G. (Corey) Kelly. Arlene attended local schools and graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in Brighton with the Class of 1951. She continued her education and earned her associate’s degree from Boston Secretarial School. Arlene worked as a private secretary for the Archdiocese of Boston for over 20 years first as secretary to the director of vocations, and then for Bishop Thomas Reilly, and retired in 2000. She loved her work and the relationships she built throughout the years.

A woman of great faith, Arlene was an active communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Quincy and in later years, Holy Family in Rockland. In addition to the many volunteer roles she performed for Sacred Heart, Arlene was the founder and director of the Sacred Heart Folk Singers, a group which not only enhanced Sunday worship and sacramental celebration for many, but for whom she produced many musical plays that were seen and appreciated by people all over the south shore and beyond. Music was her passion and she shared it with everyone. She was also a member of Catholic Women’s Club, Cursillo, and Ladies’ Sodality.

The most important part of Arlene’s life was her family and spending time with those she loved. She was a constant supportive presence and cheerleader for her husband, children and 12 grandchildren attending every performance, sporting event, school function and special occasion with pride and joyful enthusiasm. Her door was always open, and many were recipients of her warm and welcoming personality, and would stop in just for a visit and a cup of tea.

Arlene was a loving, gentle and loyal person with a tenacious spirit and charismatic personality. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Arlene was the beloved wife of Brendan P. Ryan, with whom she shared 65 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Brenda M. Ryan-Costa and her husband Dr. John J. Costa of Kingston, Maryanne Ryan Palmer and her husband Robert of Norwell, Stephen G. Ryan and his wife Ann Kenneally-Ryan of Quincy, Richard J. Ryan of Duxbury and Thomas J. Ryan and his wife Kristen of Marshfield. Arlene was the loving grandmother of 12 and the loving great grandmother of one. She was the dear sister of William T. Kelly and his wife Margaret of Braintree, the late James F. Kelly, the late Richard C. Kelly and the late Robert P. Kelly. Also survived by her her brother-in-law Vincent Ryan and his wife Kaye, sister-in-law, Maureen Ryan, and many loving nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services conclude with interment in Milton Cemetery.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the caring staff of Brigham and Women’s Cardiology and Kidney Palliative Team, and Seasons Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Arlene’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

