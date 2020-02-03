Arlene P. Mattie, 80

Arlene P. Mattie of Quincy passed away in Milton on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at age 80.

A longtime Quincy resident, she worked for many years as a receptionist at the Unitarian Universalist Association in Boston.

The beloved wife of the late Robert P. Mattie, Arlene was the loving mother of Mary E. “Mary Beth” Abdallah and her husband Fred of Quincy and Robert J. Mattie of Quincy; dear grandmother of Aiden, Amelia and Faith Mattie; and is also survived by her sister Catherine Moynihan of Framingham and her nieces Kate Moynihan and her daughter Gabriella and Denise Moynihan and her husband Al Gagne.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Monday, February 3 from 4:00 to 8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Tuesday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Church 550 Washington St. Quincy. Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery, W. Quincy.

Donations in Arlene’s memory may be made to St. Joseph’s Building Fund, 550 Washington St. Quincy, MA 02169.