Arlowane ‘Wane’ Clark, 89

Arlowane “Wane” Clark, of Quincy, died peacefully at her home surrounded by close friends and her beloved pet Lilly on Thursday, February 9, 2023. She was 89.

Wane’s life was long and full. She had a long career as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines that allowed her to travel the world. Her true passion however was rescuing dogs through Poodle Rescue of New England as a proud member for many years.

She was greeted in eternal life by her parents, her cousin Paulette, her longtime companion Glen and her many beloved poodles, most recently Kelly.

Wane had many interests including sewing, spending time at the Kennedy Senior Center playing cards and going on outings with friends there. She also spent a few years working on the election polls in Quincy. Wane was a kind and compassionate person to so many people, especially those she leaves behind. Her sister, nieces, nephews, so many friends, especially Mike Cashman and her beloved dog Lilly will miss her but never forget her.

Following cremation, a private graveside service will be celebrated for Wane in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Wane’s name to Poodle Rescue of New England,

P.O. Box 441447, Somerville, MA 02144-0012 or a charity of one’s choice.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.