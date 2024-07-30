Armand A. Hamel Jr., 94

Armand A. Hamel Jr. of Quincy, died July 26, 2024. He was 94 years of age.

The beloved son of the late Armand Hamel Sr. and Genevieve (Norton) Hamel, older brother of the late Arthur (Brother Andre) Hamel. Devoted husband of 65 years to the late Marilyn (Bubier) Hamel of Quincy. Cherished father of 10 children: Linda, Joanne, Robin, Michele, Jon, Mark, Judy, and Nancy as well as the late Sandra and Paul. Also survived by 20 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Armand Hamel Jr. served in the US Navy in the early 1950s. He worked at the Boston Globe as a press operator for over 40 years, retiring in 1994. Armand married Marilyn Bubier in 1953, raising 10 children and nurturing many grandchildren and great-grandchildren during their years as husband and wife. He enjoyed playing and watching sports including golf, and he was an avid walker and reader. The greatest love of his life was his family; along with his wife he treasured each of children, grandchildren, etc. and appreciated them all. He will be dearly missed by those who were fortunate to have known him, friends as well as family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday, August 3, 2024, 11-2 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, Massachusetts 02170. Cremation will follow. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Armand may be made either to Parkinson’s Foundation, Michael J. Fox, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; or to the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/donate.html.

See www.Keohane.com for online condolences, flowers, and directions.