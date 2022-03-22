Armando B. Peduzzi

Armando Benito Peduzzi, 97, of Quincy, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2022, with his loving daughters and granddaughter by his side.

Born in a small town on Lake Como, Schignano, Italy, on June 4, 1924, Armando was the son of the late Angelo and Vittoria (Butti) Peduzzi. He was the devoted husband of the late Ersilia (Paoletti) Peduzzi for 60 years, and the loving and supportive father of Mary Marini and her husband Joseph Jr. of Plymouth, Nancy McNulty and her husband Paul of Quincy, Giselle Peduzzi of Stoneham, Amanda Nolan and her husband Kevin of Quincy and the late Anita Leitao and her husband Carl of N. Attleboro. Armando, known as “Nonno” was the cherished grandfather of Charles and his wife Meghan, Joseph and his fiancé Tiffany, Ann Marie, Nicholas, James, Brian and Christopher, and the proud great grandfather of Molly, Grace and Jack.

Armando was educated in Italy and immigrated to the U.S. in 1947. He worked as a sous chef in New York, Miami and South Carolina proudly alongside his late brother Chef John Peduzzi. He moved to Quincy, Massachusetts in 1950 where he met the love of his life, Ersilia, who he called “Ci Ci”, and started a family. Armando worked as a final-assembly worker at Boston Gear Company in Quincy followed by many years working at the Milton’s clothing store in Braintree. At the time of retirement, Armando was awarded praises for being “always productive and full of fun and good spirit.”

Armando was a gifted artist, loved working to support his family and had an incredible work ethic. In addition to working a full-time job, he enjoyed working as a model modeling “father of the bride” tuxedos and took up the trade of being a hairdresser. When Armando wasn’t working you would find him creating beautiful art work, painting colorful vibrant oil paintings, playing his harmonica, singing, ballroom dancing with his Ci Ci, working on his Italian crossword puzzles, or gardening in the yard. Additionally, Armando had a passion for being outdoors and living a healthy lifestyle. He was an amazing cyclist riding his bike up to 100 miles on the weekends, sometimes riding his bike to and from work. Armando loved his Italian culture the most drinking Italian red wine and eating good Italian food that he would often cook himself. He loved all types of sports; boxing, baseball and football but his true passion was being a devoted soccer fan of Inter Milan and the Italian world cup team.

Armando had a life like no other. He experienced painful events from the war and came to the U.S. with only .75 cents in his pocket not knowing the English language. He lost his hearing at a young age, endured traumatic pain of losing loved ones, survived cancer in his late 80s and lived through a life-threatening car accident. However, no matter what difficulties and challenging times Armando faced, he kept an inspiring positive outlook and had an abundance amount of faith. It was part of his nature to always remain positive coupled with the love of his family and strong faith that kept his spirits high. Armando especially loved his family time and being with his grandchildren building wonderful memories such as being at their Florida home in the winter time, traveling to Italy in the summertime and hanging out with his son in laws laughing and having cold beers. He had unconditional love towards his family and friends and was known as an inspirational narrator speaking of powerful messages such as, “Life is a gift from God, take good care!” and “always show love and compassion towards others”. Everyone who knew Armando would find themselves in awe over his life stories, infectious laugh, bright smile and upbeat sense of positivity for life. He made an imprint to all of those that knew him. Armando will be remembered as a gifted and talented iconic figure, a legend, who will live on in so many ways, especially the legacy and life he built with his family.

