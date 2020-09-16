Arrest Made In Quincy Murder

By SCOTT JACKSON

A 22-year-old Quincy woman has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old Quincy man on Sept. 11 in Wollaston.

State and Quincy Police arrested Alyssa Dellamano, 22, in Weymouth on Wednesday morning, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. She has been charged with murder in the death of Cameron Nohmy, age 24.

Dellamano is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday.

“Alyssa Dellamano, age 22, was arrested at a residence in Weymouth this morning pursuant to a murder warrant issued Monday by the Quincy District Court,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement. “We are working to schedule an arraignment this afternoon at the Quincy District Court.”

“Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Hely will represent the Commonwealth,” Morrissey added. “The Quincy Police have been excellent partners with State Police in this investigation. We are grateful to the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and the Weymouth, Malden, and Plainville police for their assistance during our attempts to locate Dellamano. Now this process moves forward into court.”

A second woman, 24-year-old Samantha Perrier of Dedham, has also been arrested and charged with misleading police during the investigation.

Investigators have said Nohmy, a member of Laborers Local 22 and former Milton resident, was stabbed around 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 11 near the intersection of Hancock and Woodbine Streets in Wollaston. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he died.