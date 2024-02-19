Arrest Made In Wollaston Shooting

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy police have arrested a Lowell man in connection with a shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lowell man, who police did not identify by name on Saturday, is facing charges of armed assault with intent to murder, possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building or dwelling, illegal possession of ammunition, possession with intent to distribute a class A substance, and possession with intent to distribute a class B substance. The suspect is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court on those charges.

Quincy police were called to the area of Elm Avenue and Marlboro Street in the Wollaston section of the city just after 3 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, for a reported shooting. The victim was taken to a Boston hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested that same evening.

“I would like to commend the outstanding work of the department’s patrol and detective units in making a quick arrest and also let residents in the Wollaston neighborhood of Quincy know that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” Police Chief Mark Kennedy said in a statement.

Any witnesses with additional information regarding the incident are asked to contact the department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 617-479-1212.