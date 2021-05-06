Arthur “Bud” Mosher, a 57-year resident of Pembroke, died May 5, surrounded by his family, after a lengthy struggle with esophageal and liver cancer.

Born in Rockland, Maine to the late Carl and Frances Hall Mosher on Oct. 31, 1934, he was the second of three siblings, and was predeceased by his brother Edward F. Mosher II, and his sister Miriam Esther Mosher. Mr. Mosher grew up in Rockland, Maine and graduated from Rockland High School in 1953, where he played football, basketball, track and baseball.

Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and during his two year deployment overseas, was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Upon his discharge, Mr. Mosher attended Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield, Maine and played football, basketball and baseball. The basketball team won the New England PREP school championship in 1958.

Mr. Mosher next went to the University of Maine in Orono. He was a three-sport athlete during his freshman year playing football, basketball and baseball; he played varsity football in the three remaining years. In 1961, his senior year, the University of Maine Black Bears were undefeated. Upon graduation in 1962 he started his teaching career at Whitman-Hanson R.H.S. as an English teacher, assistant football coach and head baseball coach. After two years at WH he transferred to Quincy High School to teach English, act as the defensive coordinator for the football team, coach golf and baseball. Mr. Mosher was the head baseball coach for 12 years and was enshrined in the QHS baseball hall of fame in 2007. He finished his coaching career as the head girls softball coach.

In June of 1963, he married his college sweetheart, Patricia L. Jack of South Weymouth. In July of 1964, their first child Jeffrey was born. He was followed by Christopher, Brendan, Tiffany and Erik.

In 1969 Mr. Mosher received a grant from the government to attend a five-week Shakespearean Institute at the University Of Vermont. This was the first step toward his Masters degree in Shakespeare Studies, as he continued to take courses at Bridgewater University, receiving his degree in 1976. As the quintessential Renaissance man, he enjoyed the academic and athletic sides of his job equally. Mr. Mosher enjoyed a variety of activities: he was an avid (Maine) deer hunter, saltwater fisherman, golfer, and pool player. In the 1990s he joined the New England Professional Pool Tour, and placed third in the annual Miller Lite 9-ball tournament which attracts the finest pool players from New England and beyond. He also played in the Pembroke and Hanover softball leagues well into his fifties.

His greatest enjoyments were time spent with family and friends at their cottage at Old Orchard Beach, ME, and time spent at the Maine hunting camp with his sons and grandsons. Mr. Mosher was proud of his family’s military legacy. His first two sons, Jeffrey and Christopher, are retired career military officers. He also has two grandsons currently serving in the Marine Corps, and with his own military service, the Mosher family will have over 70 years spanning three generations of service. He was equally proud of his son, Brendan, following in his footsteps as a Massachusetts school teacher; his daughter Tiffany who is a corporate executive of people strategy; and his son Erik who is a residential real estate entrepreneur.

Mr. Mosher was an active member and former deacon of the First Congregational Church in Hanover, as well as a frequent lay reader, and delivered a number of lay sermons. He was also a member of the Marshfield Lodge of Elks, the Pembroke American Legion and a 52 year member of Phoenix Masonic Lodge in Hanover, where he was a three-time past master, recipient of the Joseph Warren Meritorious Service Medal and a 50-year membership ribbon.

Besides Patricia, his loving wife of 58 years, Mr. Mosher is survived by Jeffrey Kent Mosher and his wife Ellen Olivier Mosher of Acton and their children Hayden Olivier Mosher and Madelyn Grace Mosher; Christopher Scott Mosher and his wife Mary Patricia Nolan Mosher of Jamison, PA and their children Cale Christopher Mosher, Lauren Patricia Mosher and Maryn Shea Mosher; Brendan Jack Mosher of Pembroke; Tiffany Mosher Taylor and her husband Gary Andrew Taylor of Pembroke and their children Jack Robert Taylor and Kathryn Shea Taylor; Erik Hall Mosher and his wife Leandra Rogers Mosher of Pembroke and their sons LCPL Kyle Jeffrey Mosher USMC, and LCPL Quincy Allen Mosher, USMC.

Family and friends are invited to attend his wake on Saturday, May 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, Hanover.

A memorial church service will be held at a later date followed by a private burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

Memorial donations may be made to Santa’s Helpers, 44 Orchard Dr., Pembroke, MA 02359 or The Pembroke Military Support Group, 100 Center St., Pembroke, MA 02359.