Arthur E. ‘Ted’ Anastasi, 82

Arthur E. “Ted” Anastasi, age 82, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, December 15, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Arthur was born in Quincy, to the late Arthur F. and Elizabeth C. (Henderson) Anastasi. Raised and educated there, he attended Quincy High School. He lived in Quincy for most of his life.

Ted was proud to have served in the United States Navy as a Boiler Technician Second Class aboard the USS Hugh Purvis (DD-709) in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Ted was employed as a steam engineer for the Boston Edison Company, Mystic Station in Everett, for twenty-five years. Following his retirement, he worked as an engineer for CB Richard Ellis at One Beacon Street, Boston, for over ten years.

Ted was a longtime, active parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy. He was a loyal supporter of many veterans’ causes and the law enforcement community.

He enjoyed maintaining his home, working on cars, and in his spare time, building model airplanes. A jack-of-all-trades, he was skilled with his hands and had a knack for fixing things.

Most of all, he was completely devoted to his late wife, Cynthia, and his family.

Beloved husband of the late Cynthia L. (Linges) Anastasi.

Devoted father of Edward A. Anastasi and his wife Sue of South Weymouth, Christopher A. Anastasi and his wife Ashley of N.C., Natasha E. Trieb of Quincy, and Abigail M. Furlong and her husband Chris of Lakeville.

Loving grandfather of Charlotte and Boston Anastasi, Logan Dunn and Gage Smith, C.J. Trieb and Kailee Merryfield, Keith and Nathan Furlong.

Dear brother-in-law of Christine Richards and uncle of Kevin Richards.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, December 21, from 5 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, December 22, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Ted’s memory may be made to Quincy Veterans Services, 24 High School Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169.

