Arthur E. Tobin, 72

Arthur E. Tobin, age 72, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, December 30, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Arthur was born in Quincy, to the late Paul F. and Ethel M. (Bishop) Tobin. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1968.

He served in the United States Navy, as an Aviation Ordnanceman 3/c, aboard the aircraft carrier, U.S.S. Oriskany, CV-34, during the Vietnam War. Arthur received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Two Bronze Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.

Arthur was a self-employed carpenter. He also worked as a cabinet maker at the former A. Saluti and Son of Quincy for many years.

Arthur enjoyed fishing. Most of all, he was dedicated to his family, especially his grandchildren, supporting all their activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for forty-three years of Mary A. (Sampson) Tobin.

Devoted father of Matthew P. Tobin, Lt., Quincy Police Dept. and his wife Julie of Quincy.

Loving grandfather of Gabriella and Jake.

The last and youngest of four siblings, Arthur was predeceased by Thomas P. Tobin, Carol Weed, and Paul F. Tobin, Jr.

Arthur is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Arthur’s memory may be made to NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.