Arthur Jaehnig, 96, formerly of North Quincy and Weymouth, passed away on December 8th in Sebastian, Florida.

Born in Boston, the son of the late Arthur and Frances (Sullivan) Jaehnig, he was the beloved husband of the late Ellen (Gurry) Jaehnig.

Arthur was a proud U.S. Navy WWII veteran whose tour of duty included taking part in the invasion of Normandy. He graduated from Bentley College and was employed for 33 years at the MBTA, retiring as supervisor of the money room.

Beloved father to Arthur Jaehnig Jr. (Pat) of East Greenwich Rhode Island, Gerard Jaehnig (Diana Farrell) of Sebastian and the late Maryellen Jaehnig McGinty. Beloved grandfather of Aaron Jaehnig (Annie) Providence, RI, Sean Jaehnig (Nicole Brown) Cranston, RI, and Megan McGinty Berto (Michael) Warwick, RI. Beloved great grandfather of Olivia and Henry Jaehnig and Aubrey and Penny Berto. He was predeceased by siblings Rita Pistone, Charles Jaehnig, and Paul Jaehnig and leaves many cherished nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, January 5th from 9:30-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY followed by the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 11 AM. Burial in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, Boston.

Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flights New England at honorflightnewengland.org/donate.