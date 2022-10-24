Arthur P. Barrett, 92

Arthur P. (Bud) Barrett, 92, longtime resident of Cape Cod and Hingham, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on February 23, 1930, to the late Francis and Florence (Carney) Barrett in Salem, MA and raised in North Quincy. He was the loving husband for 63 years to the late Marjorie Graham Barrett. He was predeceased by his beloved son, the late Steven G. Barrett and devoted brother of the late Francis M. Barrett.

=He will be dearly missed by his children Amy and her husband Bob Potter of San Anselmo CA, Jane Barrett of Sebastopol, CA, Michael and his wife Marianne Barrett of Hingham, MA., Mark and his wife Heidi Barrett of Bremerton, WA. He is also survived by his twelve Grandchildren, Brian and Amy Barrett, Michael and Matthew Barrett Potter, Alexandra and Jake Barrett, Graham, Caroline, and Arthur (AJ) Barrett, Kyle (Lauren), Caitlin Barrett, Hannah (Peter) Richards. Great-grandchildren Laney and Graham Barrett and his beloved Brother and sister-in-law Pete and Pat Barrett, his sister, Mary Mullen, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews.

He graduated from North Quincy HS ’47, and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst ’52 with a BA in Business Administration. His favorite memories were playing varsity basketball at both schools and co-founding with his brother Frank and his wife Emmy, the ‘first of its kind’ food truck serving homemade sandwiches to college students around the Amherst area.

Air Force ROTC in college, he went on to serve in Okinawa, Japan as a Petroleum Officer during the Korean War from 1952-1954 and after a time spent in the reserves, he was honorably discharged as a Captain in 1965.

His career started with the Citi Service Oil Company as Marketing/Sales Manager that eventually led to corporate headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was part of the design team for the now famous Citgo logo above Fenway.

In 1966, after a meeting with Howard B Johnson in NYC, to implement a program between the roadside hotel/restaurant chain and the oil company, the young executive returned to Tulsa to find a job offer from Mr. Johnson. The family moved to NY. He began a career he loved, eventually being promoted to Executive SR VP in charge of the hotel/motel division across the United States. When the HoJos corporate office moved to Braintree in 1971, the family moved to Hingham. In 1985 with the sale of HOJO’s he became President of Franchise Associates in Weymouth. A company dedicated to the remaining 152 independent Howard Johnson franchise restaurants.

He would often return to UMASS as a guest speaker at the Hotel and Restaurant Management School. A member of SCORE, he loved mentoring future entrepreneurs.

He was highly respected by his peers, employees, friends, and family. He was a man of Integrity, loyalty, honesty, and above all showed kindness to everyone that crossed his path.

He loved golf and was still taking the occasional lessons at Blue Rock Golf course well into his 90th year. He loved long walks and a good cigar. In retirement, he spent many happy years in Atlantis, Florida, and the Cape playing golf. He was an avid fan of his grandkids and attended many athletic events, even traveling to the west coast to watch them play football, water polo, lacrosse and cheerleading. He was always “Bub” to his grandchildren, and he had a very special relationship with each and every one of them. They all have a special place in their hearts for the annual Cape Cod family reunion with their Bub and Dadu.

He was the best Dad! When he wasn’t traveling for work, he attended all the kid’s games. He coached John Barker Basketball, taught his girls how to play tennis. Throughout our lives he always wrote little notes of encouragement, support, words of advice and always told us how proud he was and how much he loved each one of us right up to the end. We were a lucky bunch!

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, October 27, 2022, 4-8 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham.

His funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10 AM in Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, Hingham.

Interment and military honors in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Arthur may be sent to Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Ln., Hingham, MA 02043.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.