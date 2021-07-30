Arthur Stella, 75

Arthur “Art” Stella, 75, of Quincy, formerly of Roxbury and Roslindale, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on July 24, 2021, at Beth Israel Hospital.

Born on Dec. 4, 1945, he was the son of the late Ottino and Mary (Murray) Stella. And brother of the late sister Joan Gleason. He is deeply missed by his brother Joseph Stella and his wife Rita of North Andover, niece Janet Crateau, nephews Joseph and James Stella; and his nine great nieces and nephews.

In his free time, Art enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Family was most important, especially his niece and nephews, of whom he was so grateful for. To them, he was known simply as “Uncle Artie” and in truth he was like a second father to them. Always present for family, he enjoyed camping with his family in the White Mountains in NH, meeting his friends for coffee, watching movies, especially Westerns, and following the Patriots.

His jovial mood was infectious and he brought laughter and levity to every person he met.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, August 6, 9-10:45 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home Quincy at 785 Hancock St. (Next to St. Ann Church). The Funeral Mass in Saint Ann Church, at 11 AM. Burial at Mount Benedict in West Roxbury will be private. Covid guidelines are encouraged.