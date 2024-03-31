Arthur W. Tucker, 75

Arthur W. Tucker, age 75, of East Bridgewater, formerly of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Friday, March 29, 2024 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Arthur was born in Quincy, to the late Arthur W. and Dorothy L. (Johnson) Tucker. Raised in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1966, and later, after his military service, earned his Bachelor degree from Bentley College. He lived in East Bridgewater for ten years, previously in Quincy for most of his life.

He was employed as a pension plan administrator for many years with State Street Bank’s Financial Services Division.

Arthur was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the United States Army with the 278th General Supply Company Ft. Devens. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, 2 O/S Bars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, and Expert Badge Rifle M-16 and M-14.

Always active, he enjoyed walking and gardening. Arthur loved the outdoors and nature, the mountains, and beaches. He was also a food and craft beer connoisseur, with a fondness for Heady Topper, brewed by The Alchemist. He enjoyed life and touched the lives of many people.

Most of all, he was devoted to his family, especially his cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for forty-six years of the late Janice M. (Sacco) Tucker.

Devoted father of Joseph W. Tucker and his wife Christine of East Bridgewater, Nina M. Tucker and her fiancé Steven F. Davis of Milton.

Loving grandfather of Grace, Marianna, Gabe, Luca, and Stevie.

Dear brother of the late Thomas Tucker and his surviving wife Karen of Stoughton. Arthur is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, April 2, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m., with military honors to follow.

For those who wish, donations in Arthur’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.

