Athanasios ‘Arthur’ Kyranis, 86

Athanasios “Arthur” Kyranis, age 86, a longtime resident of Braintree and Naples, Fla., formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, July 9, 2023 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Athanasios was born in Kainourgion, Northern Epirus, Greece, to the late Evangelos and Despina (Gizeli) Kyranis. Athanasios immigrated to the United States in the mid-1960s, arriving in Quincy. He lived in Braintree for forty-three years, previously in Quincy for twenty years. He and his wife, Dimitroula, also enjoyed their residence in Naples, Florida for twenty years.

He was the well-known owner of many eateries, including Maria’s Restaurant in Braintree for over forty years. The restaurant was founded in 1950 and he became owner in 1979 and was recently retired. He enjoyed working with his son, Artie, and the many friendships he developed during his career. Over the years, Athanasios and his family were proud to be strong supporters of local South Shore community events and charities, always willing to help when needed. In fact, he contributed to public works and the building of a church in his place of birth.

Athanasios was very grateful to be American, but he never forgot and was always proud of his Greek heritage. He was a longtime member of Saint Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church in Braintree and an ardent soccer fan and supporter of AEK Athens F.C. Athanasios spoke four languages and loved meeting people he could converse with. He also enjoyed working in his garden, especially tending to his fig tree, reading The National Herald, and playing bocce with his Italian friends in Florida.

Most of all, Athanasios was devoted to his family and friends.

Beloved husband for fifty-five years of Dimitroula “Toula” (Zisi) Kyranis.

Devoted father of Aristotelis “Artie” Kyranis, Alexandra Kyranis and her husband Nikolaos Gourousis.

Loving grandfather of Thomas and Elias Gourousis.

He is survived by his close, supportive friend and “second son”, Joshua Rogers.

One of nine siblings, he was the dear brother of Vasilios Kyranis and his wife Anthea, Heleni, Maria, Eleftheria, and predeceased by Garyfalia, Evanthia, Thomas, and Alexandra.

Athanasios is also survived by many other relatives and their families, both here and abroad.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, July 12, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at Saint Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common Street, Braintree, on Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Athanasios’ memory may be made to Saint Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common Street, Braintree, MA 02184 or Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Avenue (BR), Boston MA 02215.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.