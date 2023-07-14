Audrey A. McGowan, 86

Audrey A. (Saccoach) McGowan, of Quincy, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Alliance Healthcare Center in Braintree. She was 86.

Born in Boston on December 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Helen (Breen) Saccoach.

Beloved wife of the late Owen T. McGowan, who died in 2021. Devoted mother of Sharon Lavery and her husband James of Quincy, Paul McGowan and his wife Rosemary of CT, Stephen McGowan and his wife Patricia of Quincy, Brian McGowan of New Bedford and the late Mark McGowan of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Kristen and Matthew Lavery, Lauren and Owen McGowan, Mitchell and Dylan McGowan and Brendan McGowan. Loving great grandmother of Joshua, Michael, Jacob, Ryan, Cameron, Caden, Amelia and Rosalie. Dear sister of Catherine O’Brien of Adams and CA. Preceded in death by her other eight siblings Helen Dion, Bernard Saccoach, Arthur Saccoach, Carol Westhaver, Karen Saccoach, Deborah Applegate, Michael Saccoach and Margaret Malone. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Audrey worked for Quincy Credit Union as a bank teller and was the co-owner of Artery Groceries at 1000 Southern Artery in Quincy with her beloved husband Owen. Audrey was a kind and loving woman who loved her family and her Houghs Neck community dearly. She loved nothing more than to sit on her deck on warm summer evenings watching the boats go by the Quincy Yacht Club. She was an avid Boston Bruins fan and loved game shows and shopping at the Christmas Tree Shops.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, July 24, 2023, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Audrey’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.