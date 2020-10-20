Audrey M. Leeping, 85

Audrey M. (Tingle) Leeping, a longtime resident of Quincy, died at the home of her daughter Jane in Andover on October 18, 2020. She was 85 years old and was surrounded by loved ones in her final days.

Audrey grew up, along with her brother Tom, in Lawrence, where her nickname was “Tink”. She was the youngest of her graduating class at the Boston City Hospital’s Nursing School, class of 1955. After graduating, she worked at the Boston City and Somerville Hospital, and eventually spent the majority of her career working in Brookline for Dr. Moussa Menasha.

Over the years she enjoyed going to see musicals at the theatre and traveling, with her most memorable trips to Alaska and Hawaii with her husband Richie. Audrey was also an avid reader keeping Barnes and Noble in business all by herself.

Audrey was the wife of the late Richard Leeping with whom she shared 27 years of marriage. Beloved sister of Tom Tingle and his wife Marian Hyde of Plaistow, NH. Loving mother of her son Michael Morton and Sandy Murphy of Somerville, her late son David Morton of Cambridge, her daughter Judy Irish of Belmont, and her daughter Jane Kingston and her husband Scott of Andover. Also survived by stepchildren Richard P. Leeping, Jr. and his wife Pamela of Scituate and Donna M. Doherty and her husband Gerard of So. Weymouth.

She was the loving Nene to her granddaughters Courtney Morton and Diana Fuller, she was B’Nana to her grandson Ian Kingston, and grandmother to Jen Mattson, Danielle, Patrick and Ryan Doherty, Hannah and Nicholas Leeping, and her great-grandchildren Camden and Elias Morton, Abbie, Ellie and the late Isabelle Fuller. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Audrey was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Rita (Wholley) Tingle of Lawrence.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Visiting Hours at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St, QUINCY, on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4-7pm. Funeral Saturday at 9 AM in the funeral home, followed by burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester Center. Face masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Audrey’s memory to Caring For A Cure, massgeneral.org/cancer-center/everyday-amazing/caring-for-a-cure.

Family and friends may offer their support by visiting keohane.com to share a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.