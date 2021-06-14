Audrey V. Borst, 96

Audrey V. (Parry) Borst, age 96, of Stoughton, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her son’s home, surrounded by her loving family.

Audrey was born in Quincy, to the late Percy and Charlotte (MacDonald) Parry. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1942. She had lived in Stoughton for the past nine years, previously in Kingston for five years, and earlier in Quincy for most of her life.

She was employed as a bookkeeper in the Auditor’s Office for the City of Quincy for many years.

Audrey was a lifelong active member of the Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy and enjoyed being a member of the Friendship Circle.

She was devoted to her family and was proud of her six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for sixty-five years of the late Kenneth W. Borst, Sergeant, Quincy Police Dept., Retired. Devoted mother of Raymond K. Borst of Arkansas, Richard P. Borst and his wife Xiomara of Stoughton.

Loving grandmother of Michael Borst and his wife Lauren of Mansfield, David Borst and his wife Holly of Stoughton, Kevin Borst and his wife Liz of Plymouth, Steven Borst and his wife Dar of Braintree, Alexander Borst of Seattle, Wash., and Sabrina Hagarty and her husband Andrew of Durham, N.C. Cherished great grandmother of Aiden, Ayla, Jace, Emmett, Findley, Jane, and Enzo.

The last of five siblings, she was predeceased by Shirley MacLeod, Gordon Parry, Lorna Torressen, and Richard Parry. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Irene Parry of Quincy and Marsha Parry of Omaha, Neb., and many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Thursday, June 17, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, on Friday, June 18, at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John W. Culp will officiate. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will take place on Monday, June 21, at 10:30 a.m. Those attending the committal service should meet directly at the cemetery.

For those who wish, donations in Audrey’s memory may be made to the Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.