Augustus J. Palaza, Sr., 69

Augustus J. “Gus” Palaza, Sr., age 69, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Southeast Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center in Easton, in the comfort of his loving family.

Gus was born in Roxbury, to the late Augustus V. and Anna (Marinello) Palaza. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School.

Gus served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era.

He worked as a carpenter throughout his life, but was also a skilled mechanic. He was especially talented at working on motorcycles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle.

Beloved husband of the late Judith A. (Zambruno) Palaza. Devoted father of Augustus J. “Butch” Palaza, Jr. and his wife Erica of Chantilly, Virginia. Loving grandfather of Max and Elena. Dear brother of Agatha Padula of Braintree and the late Richard Palaza. Gus is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Saturday, September 26, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Gus’ memory may be made to Saint Mary’s Church, c/o 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02170.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.