Aurora Abardo

Aurora (Deduque) Abardo, of Milton, died Oct. 13, 2022.

Aurora adored her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic with a strong faith and would pray for anyone in need. Originally from the Philippines, she enjoyed traveling back home to visit her sisters. Aurora was an excellent cook, especially lumpia and other authentic Filipino dishes. She worked for the Newport Police Department as a records clerk for many years and also at Bishop Connolly High School in Fall River doing fundraising and as a nurse for the retired nuns at St. Philomena’s Convent. Aurora enjoyed reading, calligraphy, and helping others. She was the ultimate caregiver who was fiesty and a friend to all. She will be greatly missed.

Loving mother of Rosemary Shores and her husband Patrick of Milton, Robert Abardo of Middletown, RI, and Randy Abardo of Newport, RI. Cherished sister of Becky Diaz and the late Mira Joson and Dennis Deduque. Devoted “La” of Nina and Marissa Shores. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be Friday in St. Agatha’s Church, Milton at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Aurora may be made to American Diabetes Assoc., 10 Speen St., 2nd Floor, Framingham, MA 01701A.

