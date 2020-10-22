Baker Announces $774 Million Recovery Package

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled a $774 million recovery package designed to lift Massachusetts’ economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan, introduced Thursday, includes funding for small businesses, local communities, housing and workforce training.

“Throughout the pandemic, the downtowns, small businesses and individuals have lost a lot and have been at the top of the mind for all us in our administration,” Baker said during a State House press conference.

“Small business owners have been resilient, resourceful, creative, imaginative and patient and many have been committed hard to the safety protocols and standards that we put in place to protect their workers and their customers and to help us get the economy moving again and sustain their and our progress.

“These businesses and workers that make up our downtowns are owned and operated by many of our friends and neighbors. They need our help, and their need is significant.”

The package includes $50.8 million for grants to small businesses. State officials said that money would not be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, but would be given to businesses hardest hit by the pandemic. Applications for those grants are available online at empoweringsmallbusiness.org.

Additionally, the package sets aside $8.3 million to provide technical assistance to small businesses to help them access grant and loan programs, among other things. Of that money, $2.3 million is for woman- and minority-owned businesses.

It also includes $20 million in funding for communities, including $10 million to continue funding the Shared Streets and Spaces Program and $10 million in community planning grants.

Cultural facilities, such as museums, would receive $10 million.

The recovery plan includes $25 million to help people get back to work, officials said. That includes $10.4 million to expand workforce partnerships with large employers to create training-employment pathways; $9.2 million to subsidize internet access for low-income populations and expand access in underserved communities; $3.2 million to modernize the MassHire virtual programs; $2 million for workforce training in the manufacturing sector; and $300,000 to help close the skills gap for skilled technician jobs.

An additional $54 million is also available to support workforce recovery efforts through existing programs such as the Skills Capital Grants program, the Workforce Competitiveness Trust Fund, and the Workforce Training Trust Fund.

Baker’s plan also includes the $171 million set aside earlier this month for housing support. The administration will also provide $121 in direct subsidies for affordable rental housing.

In addition, $62 million in existing capital funding through the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, and MassVentures is available to support recovery and growth in the innovation and life sciences sectors.

Overall, roughly $600 million of the $774 will come from existing funding sources. The remaining funds were included in the revised budget proposal Baker unveiled earlier this month and require legislative approval.

While introducing his recovery package, the governor also said he was frustrated the federal government has yet to approve a new stimulus deal despite a general consensus in Washington about what should be included in such legislation.

“There is a surprising amount of agreement there if you actually look at all the bills that everybody is kicking around,” Baker said. “The thing that is frustrating to me is despite that, they haven’t been able to come to terms with it.”

To illustrate the difference between what the federal and state governments can offer in aid to local businesses, the governor compared the size of his $774 million plan to the $14.3 billion in funding Bay State companies received earlier this year from the Paycheck Protection Program that was included in the federal CARES Act.