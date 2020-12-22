Baker Announces New Restrictions To Stop COVID-19 Spread

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced a series of new restrictions that aim to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

The new restrictions will go into effect Saturday and remain in place until noon on Jan. 10.

The new rules include new capacity limit of 25 percent for most industries across the state, such as: restaurants, close-contact personal services, theaters and performance venues, casinos, office spaces, places of worship, retail businesses, driving and flight schools, indoor spaces at golf facilities, libraries, common areas at lodgings, arcades and other indoor recreation businesses, fitness centers and health clubs, and museums, cultural facilities and guided tours.

Workers and staff do not count toward the capacity limit for restaurants, places of worship, close-contact personal services and retailers.

All other rules and restrictions for each sector will remain in place.

New gathering limits will also take effect Saturday. Indoor gatherings will be capped at 10 people and the limit for outdoor gatherings will be 25 people.

In addition, hospitals will be required to postpone or cancel all nonessential inpatient elective invasive procedures starting Saturday. Hospitals are asked to make every effort to preserve their inpatient capacity by cancelling nonessential elective procedures and redeploying staff.