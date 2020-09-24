Baker Commends Quincy Schools

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker lauded the Quincy Public Schools for programming offered this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic as he pressed more districts across the state to move to in-person or hybrid learning this fall.

Superintendent Kevin Mulvey and Assistant Superintendent Erin Perkins joined Baker at his State House press conference Thursday. Baker called the school system’s summer program – which included in-person learning for special education students – a model that other districts could follow.

“Quincy Public Schools was one of the first in the state to re-open this past summer, offering in-person learning to hundreds of students with disabilities and special needs,” Baker said. “Additionally, they stood up an optional remote-learning summer school attended by more than 2,300 Quincy students across all grade levels.

“They are an excellent model of how to safely and responsibly get back to school using [state] guidance. Their faculty and their staff expertly tackled the safe re-opening of their schools, overcoming challenges along the way, including two staff COVID-19 positive cases over the summer.

“Quincy school officials and staff should be commended for their effective response, which ensured that in-person education was able to continue for hundreds of students with special needs. In many ways, teachers are heroes to these kids and to their families, and they play a critically important role to teach and nurture students.”

Mulvey said the district used state guidelines – including requirements for students to wear masks and frequent handwashing – to develop the summer program. The lessons learned over the summer were applied to plans for the start of the fall semester.

“As the governor mentioned, Quincy was one of the first districts to have an in-person summer instructional program for our most vulnerable and highest need students. Our dedicated staff were committed to providing these crucial services to these students and, as a result, this program was a great success despite the challenges of COVID-19,” Mulvey said.

“The summer in-person educational program was the foundation on which we planned and built our re-opening plans for September. We continue to work with our families and staff every day to provide the highest quality educational opportunities for our students and to provide for their social and emotional well-being – and that is critical.

“This has prepared us for the inevitable COVID-19 positive case of a staff member and a student and in fact we did have a positive case. Thanks to the guidance provided by the state and by Quincy Health Commissioner Ruth Jones we were able to keep staff and students safe and continue with much-needed educational programing.”

Half of the district’s nearly 10,000 students – all children in prekindergarten to grade three as well as certain high-need students at all grade levels – were eligible to begin at least part-time in-person learning on Sept. 16. Remaining students could return as soon as Oct. 13.

“Our goal in re-opening schools is to bring as many students back to in-person learning as soon as possible,” Mulvey said. “I think we can all agree that there is no substitute for in-person learning. If we have the capacity to bring students back safely, we owe it to our students to do so.”

Perkins thanked school staff for their work over the summer.

“I am extremely proud of the work we were able to do over the summer and I know how important it was for our students and families,” she said. “I want to thank our unbelievably dedicated staff who made this possible and the families who put their faith and trust in us this summer.”

Baker said districts across the state should base their decision on whether or not to bring more students in for in-person learning on three weeks of public health data, rather than on large gatherings that may lead to a spike in cases. He said students should be in the classroom if the health data supports it.

“The science support this,” Baker said. “It is safe for students and teachers to return to in-person learning and our administration is clear with the expectation that students should be in the classroom if the public health data supports that.”

Jeff Riley, the state’s education commissioner, said communities designated gray or green by the Department of Public Health should bring more students back for in-person learning. Green communities have fewer than four new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 people over the last two weeks while gray, or unshaded, communities have fewer than five total active cases.

“We know the possibility of a second spike exists, but while we are in a situation where a district has been green or gray for many weeks, we are asking districts to bring kids back to school in-person or in a hybrid model,” Riley said.

“It would be unfortunate if later in the year a district had to go remote because the virus spiked back up in their community and they recognized, ‘wow, we could have had our kids back in for a couple months or even six months and we missed that opportunity.’”