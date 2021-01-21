Baker Easing Some COVID-19 Restrictions

By SCOTT JACKSON

With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations trending in the right direction, Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced the state’s overnight stay-at-home advisory and an order requiring many businesses to close at 9:30 p.m. will be lifted beginning on Monday.

A separate order reducing capacity at most businesses statewide will remain in effect for at least two more weeks.

During a State House press conference, Baker said COVID-19 related hospitalizations have decreased by 10 percent since they peaked earlier this month. There were 2,209 such individuals in hospitals on Thursday, down from 2,428 on Jan. 4. The seven-day average of new cases has dropped by 30 percent, from 6,120 to 4,528 and the positive test rate has fallen 33 percent from 8.7 percent to 5.8 percent.

“We all know we are not out of the woods yet by any means, but things do appear to be getting better here in Massachusetts,” the governor said.

“Vaccines are reaching residents. Positive case rates and hospitalizations have stabilized. Those trends are moving in the right direction. As a result, we believe it is OK and it is time to start a gradual easing of some of the restrictions we put in place in the fall.”

The overnight stay-at-home advisory – which asks residents to remain at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily – was put in place in November along with the order requiring many businesses, such as restaurants, liquor stores, adult-use marijuana stores, personal services, gyms and cultural, entertainment and recreational facilities to close at 9:30 p.m. Baker said both orders would be lifted effective Monday.

A separate order, requiring many businesses to run at 25 percent capacity, will remain in effect for least another two weeks until Feb. 8. That order, which applies to nearly every business in the state, including retailers, restaurants, offices, gyms and houses of worship, among others, has been in effect since Dec. 26.

Baker said those restrictions could be revisited if the numbers continue to trend in the right direction.

“As hospitals continue to stabilize over the holidays and the average positive case rate declines, we hope to see those trends continue moving forward,” he said. “If they do, we will be back to talk about lifting some of those restrictions that are currently in place as soon as it makes sense to do so, so that people can get back to work and back to normal over the coming months.”