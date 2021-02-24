Baker Expects ‘Significantly Better’ Performance For State Vaccine Website Thursday

By SCOTT JACKSON

Massachusetts residents who visit the state’s website Thursday morning to book an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine should see significant improvements over last week, when the site crashed amid high traffic.

Some 50,000 appointments will be made available Thursday morning on the state’s website, mass.gov/covidvaccine. Those include appointments for the state’s six mass vaccination sites – Boston’s Fenway Park, Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium plus locations in Danvers, Dartmouth, Natick and Springfield – as well as other locations.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday at the Natick site, Gov. Charlie Baker said users’ experience on the website should be better this week than it was last week, when residents over the age of 65 and those with two or more comorbidities first became eligible for the vaccine.

“We certainly expect the site’s performance tomorrow to be significantly better,” Baker said.

The state has worked to bolster server capacity to handle the high volume of traffic expected Thursday when the appointments come online. In addition, Baker said the state is implementing a “digital waiting room” to prevent outages.

“Some users might be placed in the waiting room. The page will display more information about when you will be allowed to proceed, but it’s basically the equivalent of creating a line,” Baker said.

“It’s designed to basically keep the site running and operating and to make sure people can get through and have a smooth and uninterrupted experience.”

The governor said residents should remain patient, however, as the availability of appointments is constrained by the number of doses the state receives from the federal government.

“When you have 50,000 appointments and somewhere around a million people who will be looking for them, we anticipate they will go fast,” Baker said. “As we have said before, the whole issue here requires a certain amount of patience. I know everybody would like to get vaccinated immediately if they qualify…but until we see in increase in federal supply, that is simply not going to happen.”

Any eligible resident who is unable to access the internet can also call 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment and follow the prompts to do so.

In addition to the 50,000 doses appointments available at the state-run sites, pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens are expected to administer more than 20,000 doses next week.

State officials on Wednesday also announced the creation of 11 regional collaboratives that will begin offering the vaccine next week. Those collaboratives are: Barnstable County; Berkshire County Boards of Health Association; Franklin County Regional; Harrington Hospital; Heywood Hospital; Lawrence General Hospital; Marshfield-Plymouth; Northampton and Amherst; Avon, Holbrook and Randolph; Rutland; and Worcester.

Each collaborative must be able to administer at 750 shots on daily basis, seven days a week. They must also be open to all eligible Massachusetts residents, though they can focus outreach efforts towards those who live and work in their communities. The collaboratives must also provide links to vaccine appointments on the state website.